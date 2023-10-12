His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, witnessed part of the “Barakah Emirates 2023” exercise, the activities of which began yesterday at the Barakah nuclear power plants and its external surroundings in the Al Dhafra Region and continued for 36 continuous hours.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said on its website, “Upon his arrival at the exercise site, His Highness was received by His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Director of the exercise, and a number of senior officials. His Highness listened to an explanation about the national emergency response system in the sector.” Nuclear energy, the objectives and stages of the exercise and the implementation plans developed.”

His Highness visited the operations center, where he learned about the disinfection, evacuation and shelter operations of all participating teams, and inspected the field hospital at the Ministry of Health site. His Highness also inspected a number of systems, equipment and mechanisms participating in the exercise, then took souvenir photos with the participants.

The office added, “His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s readiness and efficiency in the nuclear field and praised the efficiency of the national system for responding to emergencies and crises in the nuclear energy sector, and the speed of dealing with various potential risks and threats.”

His Highness praised the efforts of all participants in the exercise and the high and distinguished competence they demonstrated, pointing out that the exercise achieved great success thanks to the cooperation of all sectors.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Awaida Murshid Ali Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director General of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Center for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Brigadier General Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Nasser Muhammad Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Muhammad Ali Al Mansouri, Director General of the Al Dhafra Region Municipality, and Brigadier Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of the Al Dhafra Police Directorate and Event Commander in the Barakah System, Hamad Khamis Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Al Dhafra Hospitals, and Raoul Hashem Awad, Deputy Director General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

It is noteworthy that the “Emirates Barakah 2023” exercise is being implemented under the supervision of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and the organization of Abu Dhabi Police, and in cooperation with a group of strategic partners that included the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the Authority. National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, Abu Dhabi Police General Command, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Nawah Energy Company, and ADNOC.

The exercise is designed to take place once every two years. Being a basic requirement of the Nuclear Facilities Emergency Preparedness and Response Regulations (FANR-REG-12) issued by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, which requires that the operator have an integrated system to deal with nuclear or radiological emergencies in cooperation with the relevant authorities.