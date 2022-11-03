Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, stressed that the celebration of the UAE “Flag Day” is an occasion in which the values ​​of belonging and giving to our country are strengthened, and during which we are proud to raise our flag flying high in the sky of the nation.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter yesterday: “The Flag Day is a precious occasion for all of us, in which the values ​​of belonging and giving to our country are strengthened, and we are proud to raise our flag flying high in the sky of the nation, in which we renew the covenant and loyalty to our leadership. And we celebrate our achievements and our civilized path, which were laid down by the founding fathers.”