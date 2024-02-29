Today, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the launch of the activities of the fifth edition of the Government Games held in Dubai with the participation of 194 teams from around the world, in partnership with DP World and in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, and its activities will continue until next March 3, in “Dubai Festival City” with strong competitions within the categories of government agencies teams at the state level for men and women.

Continuous development

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai welcomed the participating teams from various countries of the world in the largest version of its kind of the annual international event, which comes as a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to enhance Dubai’s position. On the map of major global sporting events, His Highness praised the expansion and diversity achieved by the Government Games after its renewed hosting of international cities participating in the City Challenge competitions, which contributes to consolidating the concepts of development, creativity, innovation and continuous improvement in all aspects of life, including the sports sector in particular.

His Highness stressed that the government games have become an exceptional platform for enhancing the skills of teamwork, communication, leadership, facing challenges, and planning in innovative ways, which would be reflected in the performance of the contestants in various areas of social and professional life, and thus positively impact their service to their communities and countries, and raise Work efficiency.

His Highness also welcomed the participation of the young category for the first time in the fifth edition of the Government Games, which confirms the importance of their role in building a better future, as the challenge aims to explore and develop their skills, enhance their spirit of cooperation and leadership, and prepare them to be future leaders, as participation represents a unique opportunity to enhance their sense of Responsibility towards their society, instilling in them the values ​​of cooperation and leadership, and developing their skills to be among the ranks of tomorrow’s leaders.

International participation

194 teams are participating in this session of the Government Games Championship, 84 teams in the Government Challenge category for men, 26 teams for women, 28 teams in the Community Challenge category, and 28 teams from various cities of the world in the City Challenge category, in addition to 28 teams in the Youth Challenge category in Competitive and fun atmosphere.

Ongoing support

The Government Games receive high-level support from a large group of leading institutions and companies from the government and private sectors, as the list of sponsors of the Government Games includes: DP World as a main partner, the Dubai Sports Council as a strategic sponsor, the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation “Emarat”, Damac Properties, and the Emirates Post Group. “7X” as gold sponsors, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and First Abu Dhabi Bank as silver sponsors, in addition to Dubai Festival City, Home Bakery, Al Fares International Tents, “Jeep,” and the integrated telecommunications company “Du.”

First day results

The first day of the Government Games witnessed fierce competitions between the teams participating in the Government Entities Challenge for men and women, which demonstrated a high degree of commitment, challenge, and work as one team during the various challenges they faced.

The results of the first day resulted in four teams qualifying for the Women’s Government Entities Challenge. The Dubai Police team came in first place with 98 points, the Emirates Foundation for School Education team came in second place with 96.7 points, while the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority team took third place with 84.3 points. The Roads and Transport Authority team came in fourth place, obtaining 78.4 points.

While the four qualified men's teams in the Government Challenge category will be announced on Friday evening after the end of all rounds.

You can find out about the latest developments in the “Government Games” via the websitewww.govgames.aeOr via social media accounts on Instagram, the X platform (formerly Twitter), and Facebook @GovGames.