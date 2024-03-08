His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, expressed his pride in the achievements of Emirati women.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “On International Women’s Day, we extend our congratulations and congratulations to the mother of the Emirates, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, to my mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, and to every woman in the Emirates and around the world. We are proud of the achievements that Emirati women have achieved thanks to the support.” Great from our wise leadership.”