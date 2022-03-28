Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (18) of 2022 amending some provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2016 regarding the regulation of parking lots in the Emirate of Dubai. The decision stipulated the replacement of Article Six of Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2016 regarding the regulation of vehicle parking in the Emirate of Dubai and its amendments. The new text details the times for the parking fee in the emirate, as the fee is due in side parking and yard parking for a period of (14) fourteen One hour, from eight in the morning until ten in the evening, all days of the week, except for Sundays and public holidays. For multi-storey building parking, fees are due for a period of (24) twenty-four hours, seven days a week, and the maximum use of public parking is (4) four continuous hours for side parking, and (24) twenty-four continuous hours for yard parking, and (30) ) Thirty consecutive days for parking lots of multi-storey buildings. In accordance with the decision, the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai may modify the times for entitlement to parking fees, reduce them, or not subject some persons, places or times according to the criteria that are adopted in this regard, provided that the decision is published in the Official Gazette, and is enforced from the date of its publication.