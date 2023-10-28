In conjunction with Israel’s expansion of its operation in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack on October 7, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that it was engaged in “violent clashes” in two locations inside the Gaza Strip in Beit Hanoun and east of Bureij, and with the expansion of ground operations, Specialists told Sky News Arabia about Hamas’ capabilities to repel the attack.

Hamas tactics

The Turkish researcher specializing in international affairs, Firas Ridvanoglu, confirms that drone weapons will not be effective in the hands of Hamas in the coming period, in light of the widespread deployment of Israeli reconnaissance aircraft 24 hours a day in the skies of the Gaza Strip.

Firas Radwan added, during his statements to Sky News Arabia, that hope may be placed on the Russian laser-guided Kornet missile weapon due to its high targeting accuracy and its destructive ability to target and disable tracked vehicles, tanks, and armored personnel carriers.

Firas Radwanoglu says that Hamas fighters have the ability and extensive combat experience on the ground in what is known as street warfare, as it is their first and primary playground, and “I believe that a comprehensive Israeli ground entry (invasion) would be a political mistake before it is a military mistake.”

Hamas is distinguished by its ability to fight from tunnels and adopts theories of lightning war, which is costly for regular armies.

The presence of a network of mined defensive lines will cost the Israeli army a lot of numbers and military equipment.

The guerrilla war and armed corps will severely exhaust the Israeli side in the coming days.

Multiple weapons

In recent hours, the Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that they were “confronting a ground incursion into Beit Hanoun (north of the Gaza Strip) and east of Bureij (central); Israeli helicopters also evacuated severe casualties among members of the elite forces following battles and targeting by Hamas members of Israeli military vehicles.”

Yusri Obaid, a researcher in international relations at the Institute for Arab Research and Studies, believes that the Hamas movement has been able to develop its armament systems extensively in recent years, especially drone weapons. The movement has benefited greatly in its development thanks to Iranian aid and Russian technologies as well.

In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, Yousry Obaid said that the movement has broad strategic plans and alternative plans for the phases of the Israeli counterattack that followed the Hamas attack on October 7.

Obaid refuted a number of weapons that the movement possesses and can use to confront the Israeli forces as the ground incursion begins.

Local factories for producing missiles with ranges ranging between (10, 80, and 160 km).

An old Soviet Dushka 0.50 mm machine gun, modified and equipped to fit a pickup truck and operated by a single person, designed to penetrate military vehicles and aircraft, especially helicopters.

Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missiles, which have proven effective against Israeli Merkava tanks.

Anti-tank missile system called BULSAE

Long-range sniper rifles such as the Austrian Steyr HS.50 rifles, which appeared with Hamas fighters.

Homemade drones have been used before to target the Israeli rear.

The northern Gaza Strip witnessed a comprehensive attack, by air, sea and air, on Friday evening, the most violent since the beginning of the war on the 7th of October, while media reports reported a widespread outage in the communications network in the Gaza Strip as Israel began expanding its military operation.

For his part, Mark Regev, an advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said in an interview with MSNBC that Hamas “will pay the price for its crimes against humanity and that Israel will begin retaliation starting tonight.”