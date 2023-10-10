The young Mor Bayder learned that her grandmother had died in a cruel and shocking way: through a Facebook post.

On October 7, the young woman entered the social network and found very explicit images of the death of her grandmother, who She was murdered at the hands of terrorists from the extremist group Hamas.

According to the young woman on her social networks, the terrorists entered her relative’s house, took her cell phone and recorded the way in which they murdered her. Subsequently, They entered the Facebook account that the victim had open on her cell phone and published the images on her wall.

“My grandmother, a lifelong resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was murdered by terrorists in her home. At 7 in the morning I saw the nightmare of my life. A terrorist killed her, took her phone, filmed the horror and posted it all on her Facebook wall. That’s how we all found out,” Bayder said.

In her publication, the victim’s granddaughter said that that day it seemed strange to her that her grandmother, with whom she had a very close relationship, had not sent her her usual good morning message.

“That morning I didn’t receive the message: ‘Dear teacher, are you up yet? Every morning you were persistent and didn’t send it a minute after seven,'” Bayder said.

The crime left the family shocked and the granddaughter’s publication has garnered thousands of likes and messages of comfort for her and her loved ones.

Mor Bayder said in his post that His grandmother was characterized by being “pure and good”in addition to “taking care of his garden, which he loved more than anything.”

“Those who know me know what she meant to me, the connection we had and the person she was. “My grandmother loved life, how are we going to continue without you?”Bayder said.

According to the American media CBS, a spokesperson for the Israeli government reports that so far There are more than 900 fatalities in Israel due to terrorist attacks. Likewise, there is a record of around 600 deaths in Palestine.

