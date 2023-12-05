Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Press Split

A bitter war is raging between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The terrorist organization is hoping for help from a new group in Lebanon.

Gaza – Israeli forces are again bombing Hamas positions with undiminished severity – as if the ceasefire had never existed. After Israel expanded the ground offensive to the entire Gaza Strip, the newspaper says Times of Israel The focus is currently on targets in the southern city of Khan Yunes. The terrorist organization is therefore taking new paths in search of support Israel war should still continue.

Hamas has now announced the establishment of a new partner group in Lebanon. In a statement released by the media office on Monday (December 4), she called on “Palestinian youth” to join the new group called “Al-Aqsa Flood Vanguard.” That reports Newsweek. She highlighted the role of the Palestinian people in resisting the occupation using all available and legitimate means Israel to defend.

Hamas announced the creation of a new group in Lebanon. (Archive photo) © Yousef Mohammed / Imago Images

Israel War: Hamas announces founding of new group in Lebanon

Hamas described the new group as a project and an attempt to “involve our men and youth in resisting the occupation and benefiting from their energy, scientific and artistic skills.” The statement continued Newsweek was also disseminated in Lebanese media channels: “Sons of our people, you young people and heroic men, join and take part in shaping the future of your people and in the liberation of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.” “Al- “Aqsa Flood” is what Hamas called the brutal attack on Israel on October 7th.

The terrorist organization did not assign a military role to the new group, but it should be clear that it is not just about suffering and praying. She is probably hoping for similar support as she receives from the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, with which she has close ties. Israeli forces are repeatedly involved in battles with Hezbollah fighters in the north on the border with Lebanon.

Lebanon accuses Hamas of wanting to drag the country into war

In Lebanon itself, the announcement provoked mixed reactions. Some prominent politicians accused Hamas of dragging Lebanon into the war Gaza Strip wanting to get involved. “We also believe that any armed action from Lebanese territory constitutes an attack on national sovereignty,” wrote former Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil on X.

The Hamas later assured in a statement that it would respect Lebanese sovereignty. There is no reason to worry. The announcement “will not cause any harm to Lebanon and will have no negative impact on the Palestinian people,” Ahmed Abdulhadi, Hamas representative in Lebanon, told the Arabic television station Al Jazeera quoted. (mt)