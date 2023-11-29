The Israeli Army announced this Wednesday that 10 Israeli hostages and 4 Thais were freed by the Islamist group Hamas and are being transferred to Israeli territory, on the sixth day of the agreement to exchange hostages for prisoners in parallel to the temporary ceasefire.

“According to information received from the Red Cross, “10 Israelis and 4 hostages with Thai nationality are on their way to Israeli territory,” the military spokesperson reported in a statement.

Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, reported that in the new group of freed hostages there are five minors and five women. Furthermore, five of those hostages have noble nationality.

“The Israeli hostages released from Gaza include 5 minors and 5 women; those with dual nationality within the group are: a Dutch minor, 3 Germans and 1 American,” he wrote on his X account.

According to Al Ansari, The Islamist group also released two Russian hostages and four other Thais this Wednesday. and handed them over to the Red Cross, in an operation outside the truce agreement with Israel.

Israeli hostages released from Gaza include 5 minors & 5 women, those of dual nationality within the group are:

– A Dutch minor

– 3 Germans

– 1 American —د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) November 29, 2023

The new round of releases takes place just as Israel and Hamas negotiate a new extension of the truce, which began last Friday and that, after a first extension, it should come to an end in the next few hours.

A source in the Islamist movement, however, told the AFP that Hamas considers the Israeli proposals to extend the truce unsatisfactory, complicating the negotiation.

“What is being proposed in the discussions to extend the truce is not the best,” the source said, adding that the talks focused on extending the truce for “two or more days.”

EFE and AFP