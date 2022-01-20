The Xbox game cannot handle the war franchise, which is once again the most successful of 2021.

It seems like it’s been a long time, but halo-infinite was launched last month as a great banner of Microsoft and Xbox for your ecosystem. How has it worked? In recent weeks we have been learning about the different sales data that the market is leaving us, both at a general level for the entire year 2021 and specifically in December. In the United States, at the hardware level we have seen that Nintendo Switch has not had a rival, but we still needed to know who the protagonists are in relation to software.

It is striking considering that it is in Game PassYour managers will be pleased to know that Infinite debuted in second place in the top North American sales corresponding to the last month of the year, if we pay attention to the data shared by Mat Piscatella, renowned analyst of The NPD Group. It is something to highlight if we take into account that the game is also available on PC from day one and is even part of the extensive video game library of Xbox Game Pass, the Redmond company’s subscription service.

The first place has been a Call of Duty: Vanguard that, despite performing worse than its predecessors, is still one of the best-selling games of the year. In fact, the franchise Call of Duty leads 2021 at the sales level, placing its 2020 and 2021 deliveries in the top two positions on the list for the US market.

Best-selling games in December in the US

Call of Duty: Vanguard halo-infinite Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Madden NFL 22 Battlefield 2042 mario kart 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mario Party Superstars NBA 2K22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Despite dominating the Christmas dates, both leading games are having some problems since its launch late last year. Halo Infinite has promised changes to its store because prices are too high for users, and Vanguard has had to deal with different bugs that even caused unexpected game closures on different platforms.

More about: Halo Infinite, Call of Duty, Call of Duty Vanguard, Microsoft, Xbox, United States and Sales.