Half-Life, the very first original chapter, is about to be revived in ray tracing through an interesting amateur project that should come to fruition in the course of 2022, entitled precisely Half-Life: Ray Traced.

The work is being carried out since modder sultim_t, who previously had also worked on the similar project dedicated to Serious Sam, which added ray tracing to the graphics of the original game, and everything is based on a previous prototype already partially developed on the Valve game.

The results are really interesting, as it is possible to evaluate also by watching the presentation video shown above: obviously theoriginal graphic layout, which is therefore the same as the old classic of 1998, now inevitably somewhat dated, but the addition of ray tracing works well to revive everything to give a new tone to the aesthetics of Half-Life.

“Half-Life: Ray Traced integrates real-time path tracing into the original Half-Life,” explains the modder in charge of the operation, “With hardware-accelerated ray tracing, global illumination can be calculated, reflections, refractions, soft shadows and other interactive frame-rate effects “.

It is therefore not a “fake” application as it can be that of ReShade, even with the excellent results it achieves, but a real ray tracing path traced and therefore calculated in real time. Half-Life: Ray Traced source code will be made available on Github a this address, probably in the course of 2022.