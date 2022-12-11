President of AMC Fight Nights Kamil Gadzhiev questioned the competence of the judges who awarded a draw in the fight for the UFC 282 light heavyweight title between Russian fighter Magomed Ankalaev and Pole Jan Blachowicz.

In his opinion, the judges should have given the victory to Ankalaev. Gadzhiev believes that the Russian fighter has won at least three rounds out of five. At the same time, he noted that there are those who believe that Ankalaev took four out of five rounds. As a result, the championship belt should have gone to him.

“The reasons why it didn’t happen? There may be a lot of them, they can be both in terms of not quite competent refereeing, and in terms of politics, when judges are now disloyal to the Russians. <...>,” Gadzhiev said in an interview with Izvestia.

Ankalaev himself does not agree with the referee’s decision, who also believes that he won this fight.

“I won the fight, for some reason they didn’t give me the belt. What it is, I don’t know. I won the fight, I won the belt, where is my belt? – quotes him “Sport-Express”.

As the Russian athlete noted, because of this situation, he is now thinking about whether he should continue to compete in UFC tournaments. He also noted that he was offended by the current situation.

The duel between Ankalaev and Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title took place at UFC 282 on the night of December 11 in Las Vegas. Following the results of five rounds of the fight, the judges decided to give a draw in this confrontation. Thus the light heavyweight title was left vacant.