“Hail” arrived on Netflix on March 30 and has surprised all users. In a matter of a few days, it has become the most watched film by Peruvians, surpassing large productions such as “Café con aroma de mujer” and “Pasión de gavilanes 1”.

The Argentine production, original to the platform, introduced us to Michael Flowers, a famous and beloved television weatherman. His life changes when he fails to prevent a terrible hail storm and becomes the country’s public enemy number one.

During his return to his native country, the protagonist discovers that he must make changes in his life and the public has fallen in love with his journey. Due to his success, we share with you the reasons why “Hail” is the big favorite this season.

William Francella

The protagonist charms viewers in fiction and the public behind the screen, thanks to his charisma. He is a legitimate showman who takes over the stage and endears himself to everyone, despite his self-centeredness and reluctance to accept his own mistakes as a human being.

Sense of humor

Although the film is also a drama, comedy is a predominant factor. It not only serves to lighten the most tense moments, but also to get more than one laugh from start to finish, either because of the ridiculous situations or the characters.

tender message

The father/son message at the end of the film was preceded by a journey of self-discovery for Miguel Flores. He becomes part of the plot unexpectedly and endows the protagonist with humanity. Likewise, we see the volatility of fans to deify or prosecute public figures.

present optimism

The song “Felicità“, by Al Bano and Romina Power, is the opening of the film and with which it also ends. All the characters suffer hardships, but it is impossible to predict that there will be a tragic outcome for all, if we take into account the tone of the film.