The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, presented, this Thursday (12), a set of economic measures of the new government. Among the plans, the adjustment of up to R$ 242.7 billion in the 2023 accounts to reverse the deficit and close the year in blue.

The amount represents 1.61% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The government’s expectation is to end the year with accounts at R$ 11.13 billion in primary surplus. This year’s budget forecasts a deficit of R$ 231.5 billion, according to the Annual Budget Law (LOA).

One of the measures is the resumption of the casting vote on the Board of Directors for Tax Appeals (Carf), where administrative processes have fluctuated by BRL 100,000 since 2018. The amount rose to more than BRL 1 trillion in 2022.

Another action would be a debt renegotiation program with discounts similar to Refis. The Zero Litigation Program will offer reductions of up to 50% in tax debts of individual taxpayers with Carf or the Federal Revenue Service.

Among the measures is the reversal of the PIS/Cofins cut on financial income. The calculation includes a gain of R$ 23 billion, with the release of Pis/Pasep resources to public coffers that had not been withdrawn by workers.

Haddad criticized the measures taken at the end of the previous government, causing revenue problems. “Measures were taken by the previous government, including on December 30, without any commitment to the elected government, involving merchant navy, IOF tax on non-financial institutions, exemption of PIS/Cofins for aviation kerosene. A series of measures were being taken that were eroding the fiscal base of the 2023 Budget”, said the minister.