(Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced on Monday that his executive secretary, Gabriel Galípolo, will be appointed to the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Secretariat.

Haddad stated that Ailton dos Santos will be appointed to the supervisory board of the autarchy. The names still need to be approved by the Federal Senate.

“I think that the coordination (of monetary and fiscal policies) will be favored by this indication”, Haddad told journalists.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani)