Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, goes to the lectern at the Federal Council meeting. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The new climate protection minister Habeck has made an inventory and sees a “drastic delay” in climate protection. The Green politician now wants to start an “ultra run”.

Berlin – The new Federal Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to increase the pace of climate protection and initiate comprehensive immediate measures.

A first package with urgent laws and projects is to be decided in the cabinet by April, as the German press agency learned from the ministry. Overall, an “immediate climate protection program” with all laws, ordinances and measures is to be concluded by the end of 2022 so that all measures can take effect from 2023 onwards. The aim is therefore to put Germany on the “target climate path”.

Habeck is presenting an “opening balance sheet” on climate protection this Tuesday in Berlin. This balance shows how much climate protection in Germany is falling short of expectations, the ministry said. The climate targets for 2022 would in all probability be missed, and it will be difficult for 2023 as well. In the ministry there is talk of a “drastic backlog”.

Amendment to the Renewable Energy Sources Act

According to dpa information, a key point of the planned immediate measures is an amendment to the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG). The tender volumes for renewable electricity from wind and sun are to be increased. The traffic light coalition wants to increase the share of renewable energies to 80 percent by 2030. Last year, according to preliminary calculations by industry associations, this was a good 42 percent.

The expansion of green electricity should in future be in the “overriding public interest”. According to the prognosis of the climate protection ministry, the electricity demand will increase from the current 560 terawatt hours to 715 terawatt hours by 2030. Habeck’s predecessor Peter Altmaier (CDU) had estimated electricity consumption to be 658 terawatt hours by 2030.

The demand for electricity is growing, among other things, due to the increasing electrification of industrial processes, more heat pumps and more electric cars. However, the expansion of wind power on land and at sea is currently at an absolute low compared to the last ten years, according to the ministry.

From the industry’s point of view, the greatest obstacles include insufficiently designated areas, lengthy planning and approval procedures and conflicts with species protection. In addition, there are often protests against the construction of wind farms on site.

With a “wind on land law”, Habeck now wants to legally anchor two percent of the country’s area for wind power – that is significantly more than before. With the new area target, Habeck has to work together with the federal states and municipalities.

“Reconcile” wind energy expansion with species protection

In addition, the expansion of wind energy should be “reconciled” with species protection and the prerequisites for more rapid planning and approval procedures should be created, according to the ministry. In addition, short-term land potentials for onshore wind power should be tapped, for example by reducing the distance to so-called radio beacons and weather radars.

From 2023, as provided for in the coalition agreement, the billions in the EEG surcharge will be financed through the federal budget, which is intended to relieve consumers of electricity costs.

Habeck is also planning additional funding programs for hydrogen technology, a “climate neutral building strategy” and a “solar acceleration package”. This includes, for example, an improvement in tenant electricity – i.e. electricity that comes from solar systems on the roof of a residential building and is consumed directly in this building or in the vicinity. In addition, as envisaged in the coalition agreement, solar requirements are to be enshrined in law on new buildings.

In terms of industrial policy, Habeck wants to create the legal and financial prerequisites for so-called climate protection difference agreements. The industry needed a “reliable funding and investment framework” for entry into climate-neutral production processes, it said. Companies should be able to plan costs.

Further measures from other departments should also flow into the immediate program – for example from the Ministry of Transport led by FDP politician Volker Wissing.

Climate neutrality by 2045

In view of the stricter climate targets by 2030 and the goal of climate neutrality by 2045, “significantly more” would have to be done in less time, the ministry said. It is necessary to triple the CO2 reductions compared to the last decade. This is a big task that is tantamount to an “ultra run”.

At the beginning of December, Habeck described the planned, much faster expansion of renewable energies as a major effort. This will be “not without unreasonable expectation”.

The previous black and red government decided last year to want to become climate neutral by 2045 – that is, to emit only as many greenhouse gases as can be bound again much earlier than planned.

The Habeck Ministry now said: “If we do it right and trigger a dynamic, we can experience a boom in new technologies, with new industrial added value and jobs.” Climate protection requirements should also be made socially acceptable. dpa