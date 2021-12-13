Gymnastics WSJ: Victims of Larry Nassar, a doctor who exploited hundreds of gymnasts, paid $ 380 million in compensation

Victims of the former national team doctor are said to have reached an agreement with the U.S. Gymnastics Association and the Olympic Committee on compensation.

The United States The Gymnastics Association and the Olympic Committee and their insurance companies have reached an agreement with a doctor convicted of sexual harassment of hundreds of gymnasts Larry Nassarin with the victims, he says The Wall Street Journal.

Nassar victims will receive damages totaling USD 380 million (approximately EUR 336 million). The settlement of compensation ends almost five years of litigation.

Nassar, 58, was sentenced in 2017 and 2018 to several lengthy prison sentences, which were ordered to be served successively. Theoretically, Nassar could be released from prison no earlier than January 2108, when he would be 144 years old.

At issue is not the first time Nassar victims have been paid a total of hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation.

In the spring of 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay a total of half a billion US dollars (about 443 million euros) in compensation to 332 Nassar victims.

Nassar was associated with the U.S. Gymnastics Association in various roles from 1986 to 2015. Information about several suspicions of exploitation came to light the following year, when he was fired by Michigan State University, Nassar’s employer.

Also The U.S. Federal Police FBI has been suspected of numerous negligence in the Nassar case.

In September, the U.S. Senate heard, among other things, Olympic winners Simone Bilesia and McKayla Maroneya. Maroney told the Senate that the FBI had disguised Nassar’s actions and distorted the information he was reporting.

“The agent underestimated the importance of the abuse I experienced. It made me feel like my case wasn’t significant enough to investigate, ”said the top gymnast Aly Raisman to the Senate.