Gwyneth Paltrow's business initiatives have been marred by controversy on more than one occasion, but the latest one is accompanied by a lawsuit. The company Good Clean Love (GCL) is suing the actress for sowing confusion among her customers by using a similar trade name for her brand of feminine hygiene products. The key is the use of the 'Good Clean Goop' label on Goop products, which Paltrow launched in 2008. In this sense, the plaintiff company describes the alleged strategy of the actress's company by saturating the market “with a brand that threatens to overtake the brand of a smaller senior user and usurp the reputation and goodwill of the senior user.”

Furthermore, the official GCL text ensures that the Goop label is used on products that contain known aggressive chemicals, which could mislead the consumer into thinking that these substances are used in its products. The complaint, which has already been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon, consists of five claims, including federal ones for trademark infringement, false advertising and unfair competition.