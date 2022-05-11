United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said today, Wednesday, that he is deeply concerned about the spread of hunger in different regions of the world due to food shortages as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking alongside the Austrian chancellor and foreign minister in Vienna, Guterres said talks were underway to evacuate more civilians from conflict areas in Ukraine.

“…I must say that I am very concerned, especially with the increased risk of hunger in different parts of the world due to the tragic situation we are facing in terms of food security as a result of the war in Ukraine,” he added.