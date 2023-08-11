The murder of Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador, presidential candidate, it is one of the crimes that most worries the world of politics, not to mention the effect it has caused on democracy and security.

The statements about the assassination have not stopped since August 9, when the attack against the candidate occurred.

In fact, the candidate for mayor of Bogotá Gustavo Bolívar spoke on his X account, formerly called Twitter, and wrote his hypotheses.

Like the rest of the world, Bolívar has more doubts than certainties; however, in his post he referred to the story.

“In 2021, Andrés Arauz, from the left, was leading the polls. Eight days after the election, Prosecutor Barbosa appears to denounce him for links to the ELN and Gana Lasso, ”he wrote.

And he added: “In 2023 Luisa González, from the left, leads all the polls to succeed Lasso. 11 days before the election, a candidate in contention is assassinated”.

The politician said that people can draw their conclusions and asked: To whom does the assassination suit?

The hypothesis against the Ecuadorian extreme right

The Ecuadorian far-right, allegedly allied with drug trafficking, knowing that it will lose power at the hands of correismo, is the greatest beneficiary of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio

Initially, Gustavo Bolívar pointed out that the greatest beneficiaries of the assassination would be the extreme right.

“The Ecuadorian extreme right, presumably allied with drug trafficking, knowing that it will lose power at the hands of correismo, is the greatest beneficiary of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, whom the right in power should protect,” he wrote.

and pointed out that it did not suit the left, since it was the leader in the polls and with them destabilization is generated in Ecuador.

“The fact is that correismo and the left, leader in the polls, about to recover the presidency, is the only one who did not like this attack, which clearly seeks to destabilize Ecuador to seek a crisis that leads to the postponement of the elections or in the discrediting of the left that Villavicencio criticized,” he said.

The politician asked questions such as: why once again were Colombian mercenaries involved in an attack similar to the one in Haiti? How is it that a threatened candidate was in an unarmored car? car where the candidate was shot at? And how did the hit men know that the candidate was entering from that side and that the truck was going to be square right in that place?

The fact continues to raise doubts. However, G.Ustavo Bolívar mentions that it seems like a fact with accomplices within security. He even mentions that it seems like a detailed plan.

A default plan?

Apparently they not only had the attack ready, but also the media matrix in allied media and innumerable paid tweeters

“Apparently they not only had the attack ready, but also the media matrix in allied media and innumerable paid tweeters to generate the story that today travels through networks and media: It was the left allied with drug trafficking,” he wrote.

And he added: “In other words, ‘Correa is so stupid that he is capable of torpedoing the elections, that his party is winning.’ They even had a group of hooded men ready to claim the crime with weapons, which turned out to be false.”

Crime leaves a blanket of doubts to the left

Bolívar stressed that the need to blame the former president of Ecuador Rafael Correa is evident.

“A little logic and common sense! Villavicencio was the perfect target. He was fourth in the polls, the outrage on the right over his vile assassination powers the candidate who follows Luisa González in the polls. The crime leaves a blanket of doubts on the left, among average voters who do not read news in depth. We will see the results soon.”, the candidate for mayor of Bogotá concluded forcefully.

ABOUT THE ASSASSIGNMENT IN ECUADOR

-2021 Andrés Arauz from the left led the polls. Eight days after the election, Prosecutor Barbosa appears to denounce him for links to the ELN and Gana Lasso.

-2023 Luisa González from the left leads all the polls to succeed Lasso. At 11… — Gustavo Bolívar (@GustavoBolivar) August 10, 2023

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

