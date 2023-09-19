BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmentvia the official channel of Gundam.infoshared a documentary celebrating the “upcoming” launch of MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM UC ENGAGE in Western countries.

In this video we can see behind the scenes of the creation of a new protagonist and her Gundam made specifically for this title, which fit into the already rich calendar of the Universal Centurythe one considered the main one for the events of Gundam.

Protagonist of the events of UC ENGAGE will be Peche Montagnewhich in a similar way to Suletta Mercury in THE WITCH FROM MERCURY will be the undisputed female protagonist at the helm of the main unit, theRX-78MS00Z Engage Zero.

Unfortunately, the video does not yet provide a launch date for the title iOS And Android already available in Japan, with pre-registrations still open. According to a leak from a few weeks ago, the title could arrive in our area on October 25thin more than a month.

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM UC ENGAGE – A new Gundam and a new protagonist

Source: Gundam.info