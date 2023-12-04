BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks he announced via Gundam.info that the new CGI series Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will be broadcast worldwide exclusively on Netflixrevealing a new teaser trailer that we can see at the end of the news.

Requiem for Vengeance will take place on the European front during the One Year War. To create this series, consisting of six 30-minute episodes, theUnreal Engine 5 by Epic Games as a 3D graphics engine.

The second teaser shows us scenes of war-ravaged European cities and vast natural landscapes, the protagonist Iria Sorari and the iconic mobile suit Zaku IIas well as many characters and mecha, as the silhouette of a new Gundam. A release date for the series has not yet been revealed.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks Street Gundam.info