BANDAI NAMCO Online has launched a new trailer for GUNDAM EVOLUTIONthe new free-to-play inspired by the Mobile Suit Gundam coming this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

The video in question introduces two new units that will join the playable ones in the Network Test scheduled for April. Let’s talk about the Gundam Exia piloted by Setsuna F Seiei in Mobile Suit Gundam 00 he was born in Marasaimass production that first appeared in the television series of Z Gundambut proposed in the game in its most recent variant coming from Gundam UC (with the coloring of the veterans of Zeon). These two new Mobile Sui bring the total of units up to 14. Let’s admire them below.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION – Exia and Marasai

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Online Street Gematsu