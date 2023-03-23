Riyadh (Al Ittihad)

The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council states affirmed that tolerance and coexistence among nations and peoples are among the most important principles and values ​​upon which the societies of the GCC states were built, renewing their position rejecting terrorism, whatever its source, rejecting all its forms and images, rejecting its motives and justifications, and working to dry up its funding sources, expressing their hope that an agreement will form. The resumption of relations between Riyadh and Tehran is a positive step to resolve differences and end regional conflicts.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of the work of the 155th session of the Ministerial Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which was held yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh, headed by Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, the foreign ministers affirmed the GCC’s firm positions and decisions rejecting the continued occupation of Iran. For the three islands of the United Arab Emirates, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, stressing the support of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates over its three islands, territorial waters, air territory, continental shelf and exclusive economic zone, as an integral part of the territory of the United Arab Emirates, and considering that any practices or Actions carried out by Iran on the three islands are null and void and have no effect on the right of sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates over its three islands. The Ministerial Council called on Iran to respond to the efforts of the United Arab Emirates to resolve the issue through direct negotiations or resorting to the International Court of Justice.

The Ministerial Council also expressed its condolences for the victims of the earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria and caused great loss of life and infrastructure, stressing the GCC countries’ standing with the Turkish and Syrian peoples, noting the solidarity stand and the official and popular support of the GCC countries for the afflicted and affected by the earthquake, stemming from Its great and extended role in humanitarian and relief work. The Ministerial Council condemned the repeated burning of copies of the Noble Qur’an in a number of European capitals in recent times, stressing the importance of the governments of those countries addressing the practices that provoke the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.

The Council commended the unanimous decision taken by the United Nations General Assembly to adopt a day of March 15 of each year to combat “Islamophobia”, during which a culture of religious tolerance, dialogue and coexistence is spread.

The Ministerial Council reviewed developments in the joint Gulf action, and developments in political issues regionally and internationally.

He stressed that the family is the main factor in the formation of society, in education and instilling values ​​and morals, and that it represents a strong link to the social fabric and its cohesion, in addition to being a real engine for development and prosperity.

The Ministerial Council affirmed its firm positions and decisions towards terrorism, whatever its source, and its rejection of all its forms and images, its rejection of its motives and justifications, work to dry up its sources of financing, support international efforts to combat terrorism, and the participation of the GCC countries in the international coalition against ISIS, stressing that tolerance and coexistence between Nations and peoples are among the most important principles and values ​​upon which the societies of the GCC countries are built, and their dealings with other peoples.

The Council also condemned the terrorist operations against Iraq, Somalia, and Afghanistan, and the continued foreign support for terrorist groups and sectarian militias in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, which threaten Arab national security, destabilize the region, and impede the work of the international coalition to combat ISIS.

The Ministerial Council affirmed its firm positions on the Palestinian cause, its support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over all Palestinian territories occupied since June 1967, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the guarantee of refugee rights, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.

The Ministerial Council also affirmed its full support for the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen and the entities supporting it in achieving security and stability, and called on the Houthi group to respond to the invitation made by the Presidential Leadership Council, to negotiate under the supervision of the United Nations to reach a political solution, in accordance with the Gulf initiative and its implementation mechanism, and the outcomes of the dialogue conference. Comprehensive National Security Council Resolution 2216, in a way that preserves Yemen’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and independence.

The Council affirmed its firm positions and decisions towards Iraq and its support for the existing efforts to combat terrorism and achieve security and stability, stressing the importance of preserving the integrity and territorial integrity of Iraq, its full sovereignty, its Arab-Islamic identity, its social fabric and its national unity, and its support for confronting terrorist groups and armed militias in order to establish state sovereignty and law enforcement.

The Ministerial Council affirmed that the water security of Sudan and Egypt is an integral part of Arab national security, and rejected any action or procedure that prejudices their rights in the Nile waters.

He also affirmed the support of the GCC countries for all endeavors that would contribute to resolving the Renaissance Dam file in a manner that takes into account the interests of all parties, stressing the need to reach an agreement in this regard in accordance with the principles of international law.

The Ministerial Council affirmed the firm positions and decisions of the Cooperation Council regarding the importance of preserving Sudan’s security, safety and stability, preserving the cohesion of the state and its institutions, supporting Sudan in facing economic challenges, and achieving the aspirations of its brotherly people.

He praised the international efforts of the tripartite mechanism, the Quartet and the Group of Friends of Sudan, with the aim of reaching consensus among the political forces, ending the crisis and achieving security and stability in Sudan.

The Ministerial Council also affirmed firm positions and decisions regarding the Libyan crisis, reiterating keenness to preserve the interests of the Libyan people, to achieve security, stability and development in Libya, to ensure its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, to stop interference in its internal affairs, to leave all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan territory, and to support efforts UN envoy Abdullah Batili to reach a political solution, hold elections, and unify state institutions, to achieve what the Libyan people aspire to, and to lay the foundations for security and stability.

The Ministerial Council stressed the importance of restoring security and stability in Afghanistan and reaching a consensual political solution that takes into account the interests of all components of the Afghan people, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the Afghan people and benefits regional and international peace and security.

Encouraging Russia and Ukraine to conduct a diplomatic dialogue

The Ministerial Council commended all efforts and calls for peace, stopping the war and encouraging the two parties to the conflict to enter into a diplomatic dialogue to reach a cessation of war and an end to the conflict in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, to restore security, peace and stability in the European continent and to maintain international peace and security.

The Ministerial Council also reaffirmed the GCC’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, which is based on the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and the preservation of the international system based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and non-use or threat of force.

Supporting a political solution to the Syrian crisis

The Ministerial Council affirmed its firm positions towards preserving the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, respecting its independence and sovereignty over its lands, rejecting regional interference in its internal affairs, and supporting a political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with United Nations resolutions, including Security Council Resolution No. 2254, expressing its support The efforts of the Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, in this regard, and support efforts to take care of Syrian refugees and displaced persons, and work for their safe return to their cities and villages, in accordance with international standards, and reject any attempts to bring about demographic changes in Syria. The Ministerial Council also stressed the importance of continuing all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, welcoming Security Council Resolution No. 2642 of January 9, 2023, regarding extending the mandate of the mechanism for the delivery of UN humanitarian aid across the border from Turkey to Syria for a period of six months until the end of June 2023.

Structural reforms in Lebanon guarantee overcoming crises

The Ministerial Council expressed the GCC’s firm positions with the Lebanese people and its continuous support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and stability, and for the Lebanese Armed Forces that protect its borders and resist the threats of extremist and terrorist groups, stressing the importance of implementing comprehensive structural reforms that ensure Lebanon overcomes its political and economic crisis, and does not turn it into a starting point. For terrorism, drug smuggling, or other criminal activities that threaten the security and stability of the region, stressing the importance of extending the control of the Lebanese government over all Lebanese territory, including the implementation of the provisions of the relevant Security Council resolutions and the Taef Agreement, in order for it to exercise its full sovereignty, so that there are no weapons except With the approval of the Lebanese government, and there will be no authority other than its authority, and Lebanon will not be a starting point for any actions aimed at the security and stability of the region.

The Ministerial Council called on the Lebanese parties to respect the constitutional deadlines and looked forward to electing a president for the country in accordance with the Lebanese constitution, and to work on everything that would achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Lebanese people for stability, progress and prosperity, praising the efforts of Lebanon’s friends and partners to restore confidence and enhance cooperation between Lebanon and the GCC countries, and their support for the role of The Lebanese army and the internal security forces in maintaining security.