The videos in which you see the mayor of Chilpancingo, Norma Otilia Hernandez, having breakfast with a subject who is identified as the leader of Los Ardillos in that city, is the complement of messages left last week, along with seven dismembered bodies very close to the City Hallwhere they demanded that the official comply with the agreements adopted at a breakfast that, we must interpret, is the same as that shown in the video.

All of this is related to the struggle they maintain in chilpancingo and other municipalities groups of the Squirrels against the Tlacostwo of the More than ten criminal organizations that operate in different areas of the stateIn addition to the calls self defense groups either community police which are, in turn, armed arms of different criminal groups.

Keep track of all those organizations It is complex, difficult, because alliances and confrontations can last for years or change suddenly according to the needs of the situation. What is permanent is the violencecontrol over communities and the impunity. Also the relationship of those criminal groups with state and municipal political power. And sometimes federal.

In it book The Night of Iguala, kidnapping, murder and drug trafficking in Guerrero (Cal and Arena, 2018) we make a very broad x-ray of the drug trafficking in that state, with groups and characters that have remained until today, changing alliances and enemies, sometimes also in name, but they are still the same groups, as well as many of their leaders.

In the state operates the New Michoacan Familyof the Hurtado Olascoaga brotherswith operations headquarters in arcelia and extending from there Michoacan, Warrior and the Mexico state. Since the arrival of Evelyn Salgado have been strengthened throughout the mountain area of ​​the state. There are groups of the Templars that were very powerful and ended up making agreements with the Familyin what in Michoacan is known as United Cartels.

The United Warriors that became the most powerful criminal organization in the state, along with the redshas been wearing out since Ayotzinapa caseto the same extent that many of its leaders have become protected witnesses. The Redshis rivals, with a huge presence in the state during the government of Angel Aguirrehave also been withdrawn by blows from the authorities and The Squirrelswhich have progressively taken on greater prominence.

The Squirrelsthose who met with the mayoress of chilpancingowere headed by Celso Ortega Jiménez La Vela and his brothers Antonio Ortega Jiménez, El Ardillo and Iván Ortega Jiménez, the golden boy. they are brothers of Bernardo Ortega Jimenezwho was municipal president of Quechultenango from 2002 to 2005 and then leader of the bank of the PRD in the local congress in 2012, from there they have been assuming more and more prominence and dispute the capital and other municipalities to the Tlacos.

Another group that was supported by the Reds is that of Gente Nueva, absorbed by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, also with a growing presence in the area, especially in Huitzuco of the Figueroa, Iguala, Tepecoacuilco and Cocula. There is the cartel del Sur, also in the area of chilpancingo, faced with the Reds and greatly weakened by the fall of their leaders. The Tequileros, others who have been weakening in recent years, in these internal struggles had allied themselves with united warriors. Another group from Michoacán operates with growing force in the area, Viagras.

The CJNG associated with local groups operates throughout the Costa Grande, in Zihuatanejo, Petatlán, Tecpan de Galeana, Atoyac de Alvarez and Coyuca de Benítez, among other municipalities.

In the main dispute over chilpancingoto The Squirrels control of municipalities is attributed to them as Zitlala, Chilapa, Quechultenango and Mochitlan, in addition to several communities of Chilpancingo. Last February they attacked the Buenavista de la Salud base of the Union of Peoples and Organizations of the State of Guerrero (UPOEG), where four self-defense groups died. The UPOEG is accused, in turn, of being an organization of organized crime. Los Ardillos would have a presence in an important part of the Central region, Montaña Baja and particularly in the Río Azul circuit.

The Tlacos They emerged as a group between 2015 and 2016, their main point of operations is in the municipality of Heliodoro Castillo, in Tlacotepec. They originally appeared as a self-defense group against Los Tequileros, El Cártel del Sur, what was left of Los Rojos (the faction headed by Santiago Mazari El Carrete), and they have also disputed control of Iguala and Taxco. They operate important mines that have seized the mining area of ​​Eduardo Neri (Mezcala and Carrizalillo) from their owners, control part of Iguala and have a growing, almost hegemonic presence in chilpancingo.

The Ardillos and the Tlacos They are not only disputing control over the state capital, they are disputing political spaces and authorities, because the power that these and other groups have over public power in the state of Guerrero is increasingly notable.

In case you didn’t read it: