War Russia-Ukraine, Prodi: “Without gas, Moscow commits suicide”

There war in Ukraine continues unabated. The conflict risks becoming global after the images of Bucha, hundreds and hundreds of lifeless bodies of civilians massed on the streets. The Russians talk about fake news, Kiev replies: “It’s a genocide“. He also intervened on the question Romano Prodi. The former prime minister has no doubts and takes Zelensky’s side. “Sanctions on gas and oil? The images just seen – explained Prodi to Repubblica – reveal unforgivable crimes, unacceptable even in war tragedies. One is needed strong response and unitary by Europe. We are in great need of Russian gas, there is no doubt about that. But they really need to sell it. Besides the fact that if they had to close the faucet, it would take a long time to reopen it. And for fly It would be a suicide. Large plants don’t work with a switch. Look at ours Adriatic: a lot of energy could be taken, but it will take a year and a half to restart the extraction “.

“When I was in the government, – continues Prodi to Repubblica – data i limits from the production internal, I targeted the maximum diversification purchases, given that all states were problematic. At the time, for example, analysts pointed Algeria as the most risk-prone. My priority was to be as much as possible independent, but the general Italian context did not allow it. In the coming months, the real propitious opportunity could arise: if Macron will win the election has a chance to promote one enhanced cooperation between France, Germany, Italy And Spain to which numerous other countries would be added quickly. This would overcome the obstacle of unanimity to finally take a decisive step towards one common policy“.

