A Guatemalan Appeals chamber annulled the conviction against journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín and ordered a repeat of the judicial process in which he was found guilty of money laundering last June.

Zamora Marroquín’s son, Ramón Zamora, confirmed this Friday the revocation of the sentence, decreed on Thursday by the second Appeals chamber of the Guatemalan Judiciary.

“We are hopeful that we will now be able to have a fair trial where their right to defense is respected,” said Zamora Marroquín’s son.

The 66-year-old communicator was sentenced to six years in prison on June 12, for an alleged case of money laundering.



His arrest took place on July 29, 2022, just five days after launching strong accusations of corruption in the middle of his property, El Periódico, to the closest circle of the current president, Alejandro Giammattei.

Guatemalan journalists during a protest against the arrest of José Rubén Zamora on July 29, 2022.

The court’s decision follows a request from the Attorney General’s Office and Zamora Marroquín himself, Iforces the journalist to face a new legal process also for blackmail and other crimes.

The capture in 2022 and conviction in 2023 of Zamora Marroquín was strongly criticized both nationally and internationally.

The journalist has been one of the most critical of the governments in power since the founding of El Periódico in 1996. with hundreds of corruption investigations.

During the criminal proceedings against him, Zamora Marroquín reported violation of his right to defense and was forced to change lawyers on seven occasions, since four of his defenders ended up indicted, accused of different crimes.

Zamora Marroquín must serve a 6-year prison sentence in the prison located in the Mariscal Zavala military barracks.

In 2021, Zamora Marroquín received the award for outstanding media in Ibero-America from the King of Spain, Felipe VI, for the investigative work that El Periódico carried out for almost 30 years, until its closure on May 15.

Two years ago, the communicator publicly assured that Giammattei and the attorney general and head of the Public Ministry, Consuelo Porras, would try to fabricate a case against him to silence his media’s investigations.

Porras is under strong pressure since since October 2, thousands of people in Guatemala have demonstrated to demand his resignation, accused of trying to modify this year’s electoral results.

