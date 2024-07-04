FSB arrests Colonel Gorodilov, who was sanctioned by the US, for fraud

FSB military counterintelligence officers detained Artem Gorodilov, commander of the 83rd separate guards airborne assault brigade. This reports “Kommersant”.

The case of especially large-scale fraud, in which Gorodilov is listed as a suspect, has been transferred to the Main Military Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. No details of the case have been disclosed.

Gorodilov is under US sanctions. According to US media, the brigade commander could allegedly have been involved in crimes against civilians.

In March, a Russian officer of the GUFSIN internal service was returned from the special military operation (SVO) zone due to a criminal case of fraud, which was opened due to an unpaid loan of five thousand rubles. The man forgot to repay the debt and paid it two months after the actual date of write-off. He learned about the criminal case when he was already in the combat zone.