With the expectation of a dry first quarter of the year, with rainy below the historical average, Agua y Drenaje maintained yesterday that the supply to the metropolitan area is guaranteed… at least until June, at the beginning of the summer.

By reactivating yesterday the press conferences on the water availability, Juan Ignacio Barragán, director of the agency, pointed out that in general the dams are at a better level than at the beginning of 2022, but the aquifers are contributing less.

The official admitted that this fall is not only because since December the rains have been scarce again, but also because of the authorization of new wells that intensified during the water crisis from last summer.

He stated that the volumes accumulated in the dams are sufficient, but the rains are necessary to recharge the aquifers.

Currently, he said, about 9,000 liters per second are extracted from the El Cuchillo, Cerro Prieto and La Boca dams, but the City consumes around 14,000 liters at this time of year, and in summer it usually increases to 16,000 liters.

“We want to avoid a crisis, and that is why we are taking responsible measures,” he said about the pressure reduction program during low consumption hours.

“Yes, it is ruled out between now and the summer,” he said, “that we apply any program (to rationalize the service), beyond the pressure reduction that is already being applied and will be applied throughout the metropolitan area during low hours demand”.

Barragán indicated that with this modulation they intend to avoid the shortage that last year suffered mainly inhabitants of high areas of the City, such as the Cumbres sector.

“(By) reducing the pressure at times of low consumption, we are able to get water to the highest areas,” he said.

“(The measure) has some aspects that can bother you, (such as) a smaller amount comes out during times of low pressure, but there is water.”

To an express question, Barragán said that it is difficult to guarantee that there will not be shortages in higher altitude areas, but he is confident that it can be achieved.

The director of AyD highlighted that the Cerro Prieto and La Boca dams that dried up last year now have 76 percent and 86 percent more water than in the same period last year, while El Cuchillo registers 11.7 percent less , after the transfer to Tamaulipas.

However, he assured that the water available in this last dam would be enough for two years, according to the usual extraction volume, and even considering the second aqueduct under construction that is estimated to be ready by summer.