With the exile of Juan Guaidó, the opponent who became interim president of Venezuela, his party, Voluntad Popular, has decided that Freddy Superlano will be the candidate for the primaries for the 2024 presidential election, replacing Guaidó.

Superlano was elected in 2021 as governor of Hugo Chávez’s home state of Barinas, but the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice annulled the election, so it was repeated in January, with an opponent also winning.

Superlano was in parliament and chaired the Comptroller’s commission, but later resigned due to accusations against him for alleged irregularities.

Freddy Superlano began his political life in the Acción Democrática party but later joined the ranks of Voluntad Popular, a party founded by Leopoldo López. He is an engineer and has a degree in geography and history.

In 2019, his name became more relevant when he was involved in a scandal in the city of Cúcuta. when he and his cousin were found in a motel, drugged, while preparing for the Venezuela Aid Live concert on the Colombian border.

Superlano’s cousin died. While the then deputy assured that it had been an attack by Chavismo, Colombian media reported that they were in a club named Penélope.



With his victory in Barinas, his name once again rose to prominence in politics and he established himself as one of Juan Guaidó’s supporters.

The announcement of this pre-candidacy was made by the member of Voluntad Popular, Desiree Barboza, who assured that the decision was made in consultation with the bases of the party.

“We are going to sweep the primaries to definitively remove the Nicolás Maduro regime,” Barboza said.

