Ulysse De Pauw and Raffaele Marciello have conquered the Pole Positions for Race 1 and Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe which will take place at Brands Hatch tomorrow as the first round of the 2022 Sprint Cup season.

In Q1, where the starting grid for the first Sunday race was decided, it was the AF Corse rider who finished in command with his Ferrari 488 # 53, while Valentino Rossi did not go beyond 17th place.

In Q2 the reference time was established by the Akkodis ASP bishop with a tempone placed in extremis, after he had risked hitting the wall shortly before.

# 89 AKKODIS ASP Team, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Timur Boguslavskiy, Raffaele Marciello Photo by: SRO

Q1: De Pauw impregnable with Ferrari

With a fantastic performance, De Pauw stands out in the first 20 ‘qualifying session, stopping the clock at 1’21 “770, which could also have been a 1’21” 4 if the young Belgian hadn’t exceeded the track limits, seeing time erase.

The AF Corse driver is also the fastest in the Silver Class, keeping a good number of PROs behind him. Among these, Jules Gounon is second for 0 “034 in the Mercedes-AMG # 88 of the Akkodis ASP, followed by the Audi R8 LMS # 12 of Mattia Drudi (Tresor by Car Collection) and the Mercedes # 89 of his teammate. Timur Boguslavskiy.

Behind the Russian there are five Audis, with the # 32 of Team WRT in the hands of Charles Weerts in the Top5 ahead of the two of the Saintéloc Junior Team entrusted to Aurélien Panis (# 25) and Gilles Magnus (# 26, second

Silver and in the gravel 1 ‘from the end causing the red flag), in addition to # 66 by Pieter Schothorst (Attempto Racing) and # 11 by Simon Gachet (Tresor by Car Collection).

The overall Top10 is completed by Thomas Drouet’s # 87 Mercedes (Akkodis ASP), third in the Silver Cup, beating the category rivals # 93 of Eddie Cheever (Sky Tempesta Racing) and # 86 of Igor Walilko (Akkodis ASP).

In the PRO-AM Class it is a double win for the AF Corse Ferraris entrusted to Louis Machiels (# 52) and Hugo Delacour (# 21), followed by the McLarens of Patryk Krupinski (# 111 JP Motorsport) and Miguel Ramos (# 188 Garage 59) .

As for Valentino Rossi, he arrives only a 17th overall time with 1 “186 behind the top. In such a short ranking, it is clear that the ‘Doctor’ had no margin for error and his 1’22” 956 (9th time trial PRO) is practically the same as the one signed in the morning free practice.

# 46 Team WRT, Audi R8 LMS Evo II GT3: Nico Müller, Frédéric Vervisch, Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

Q2: Marciello’s final leg

With a paw with 3 ‘from the end, Marciello hits the Pole Position for Race 2 in 1’21 “370. Sumptuous performance for the Akkodis ASP boy because shortly before he had gone off the track in the descent of turn 1 only miraculously touching the barriers with Mercedes # 89.

Back on track for the final stage after having cleaned up the AMG, ‘Lello’ mocked the Audi of Patrick Niederhauser (# 25 Saintéloc Junior Team), Dries Vanthoor (# 32 Team WRT) and Christopher Haase (# 11 Tresor by) for pennies. Car Collection), with Jim Pla’s Mercedes # 88 (Akkodis ASP) completing the all-PRO Top5.

Fantastic test for Ben Barker who places sixth overall the Lamborghini # 78 of Barwell Motorsport with which he will start first in the PRO-AM Class, while Pierre-Alexandre Jean is seventh and best of the Silver Cups on the Ferrari # 53 of AF Corse.

The overall Top10 also includes the Audi PROs of Dennis Marschall (# 66 Attempto Racing, on the wall in the final causing the suspension), Christopher Mies (# 33 Team WRT) and Luca Ghiotto (# 12 Tresor by Car Collection), he finishes only 11th Frédéric Vervisch with Team WRT # 46 in 1’22 “173.

Tomorrow Race 1 is scheduled at 12; 25 Italian, while Race 2 will start at 17; 45.

GT WORLD CHALLENGE EUROPE-SPRINT CUP – Brands Hatch: Q1 classification

GT WORLD CHALLENGE EUROPE-SPRINT CUP – Brands Hatch: Q2 classification