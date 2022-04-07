Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting a long time for GTA VI to arrive or announce, but it looks like something could hint at the setting: This is a photo that suddenly appeared in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

It is impossible to deny that one of the most important franchises for the history of the videogame medium is GTA. Especially after the arrival of the fifth chapter, which continues to be supported by three generations of consoles. In fact, it has recently also landed on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S.

Despite this, fans want GTA VI, a title that is slow in coming but of which perhaps something has been discovered thanks to the photo inserted in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

According to theinsider Matheusvictorbr-, one of the most particular mysteries of the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas has been solved. He stated that, some time ago, a source explained him to him that the photo in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition comes directly from the sixth chapter. Additionally, he also stated that the setting for the new game should be Hollywood inspired.

Após alguns meses. I was confirmed that it imagem is do Próximo Título da série Grand Theft Auto. A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente is inspired by Próximo ao subúrbio American, Nas mediações de Hollywood – Florida. Perfeição! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IkkXzvrYsH – Matheusvictorbr- (@ Matheusbr9895_) April 6, 2022

So that frame could be considered a sort of leak by the company, which wanted to give a very first taste of the new game that will arrive soon. Though it must always be emphasized that this is unconfirmed newsso we don’t know if it’s the truth.

Fact that GTA VI is in “active development“, At least as revealed by Rockstar Games. Sure, the announcement was left on Twitter, thus opting for a decidedly simple method for such a big thing. But the fact remains that GTA VI will arrive in years. And after that tweet, the developers didn’t let anyone know anything more, then it may be that that hidden photo is a way to let people know that the project is alive.