According to Wall Street Journal sources, Netflix is intent on expanding its business further game catalog focusing on important and highly appreciated names, including a title from the series GTA by Rockstar Games.

The report states that the company is taking steps to expand its gaming offering to include “high-end” games to be enjoyed in streaming on TV or PC.

To do this he intends to exploit the Successful TV series and filmswith games based on Squid Game, Wednesday, Tyler Rake, Sherlock Holmes and Black Mirror coming to Netflix Games in the coming months.

Likewise, it also intends to continue hosting licensed games in the catalog, such as Bloons TD 6 and Dead Cells. In this regard, again according to Wall Street Journal sources, Netflix would be interested in publishing a game from the famous series in its catalogue Grand Theft Auto via a licensing agreement with Take-Two.

We remind you that various games from the GTA series are already available on iOS and Android, including San Andreas, Vice City, GTA 3, Chinatown Wars. Furthermore, despite having disappeared from the radar, Take-Two still plans to release the mobile version of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.