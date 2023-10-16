According to Wall Street Journal sources, Netflix is intent on expanding its business further game catalog focusing on important and highly appreciated names, including a title from the series GTA by Rockstar Games.
The report states that the company is taking steps to expand its gaming offering to include “high-end” games to be enjoyed in streaming on TV or PC.
To do this he intends to exploit the Successful TV series and filmswith games based on Squid Game, Wednesday, Tyler Rake, Sherlock Holmes and Black Mirror coming to Netflix Games in the coming months.
Likewise, it also intends to continue hosting licensed games in the catalog, such as Bloons TD 6 and Dead Cells. In this regard, again according to Wall Street Journal sources, Netflix would be interested in publishing a game from the famous series in its catalogue Grand Theft Auto via a licensing agreement with Take-Two.
We remind you that various games from the GTA series are already available on iOS and Android, including San Andreas, Vice City, GTA 3, Chinatown Wars. Furthermore, despite having disappeared from the radar, Take-Two still plans to release the mobile version of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.
Large investments in gaming, in search of a success that has not yet been achieved
All these investments to enhance the Netflix Games catalog serve to attract a greater number of potential subscribers and retain existing subscribers rather than direct earnings, given that the games are included in the price of the subscription and have no microtransactions or optional in-game purchases. However, it is about a goal that is still quite distant from coming to fruition.
As of September 2023, Netflix games have been downloaded a combined 70.5 million times worldwide, a fraction of the hundreds of millions of downloads from companies like Roblox and Activision Blizzard with its Candy Crush Saga. According to Apptopia estimates, less than 1% of the 238 million subscribers of Netflix plays its games daily. At this point it will be interesting to find out if the current massive investments planned will be able to convince a greater number of people to enjoy Netflix Games.
#GTA #Netflix #game #Rockstar #series #catalog #Wall #Street #Journal