Culiacán.- The vocalist of Grupo Firme, Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazarez, has Grupo Ariesgado as one of the most listened to group of 2022 in your playlist from Spotify.

This was announced a few weeks ago by the singer better known only as Edwin Caz thanks to a tool enabled by the music platform within the framework of ‘Spotify Wrapped 2022’, which allowed its users to rank their preferences.

Surprisingly to some and not so much to others, Risky Group is in fifth place on the reproduction list of the interpreter of hits like ‘El Roto’, ‘Ya Supérame’, ‘En tu perra vida’ and many more.

We recommend you read:

Next the top 5 with the most heard soloists or groups by Eduin Caz, from Grupo Firmeduring 2022:

alfredo olives

Bad Bunny

Northern Enigma

firm group

Risk Group

We recommend you read:

The group that came to stay

Grupo Risky is a regional Mexican music group who has stood out for his talent and originality in the Northwest of the country, with Culiacán, Sinaloa as his place of origin.

The northern group is made up of Arturo González ‘Panter Bélico’, César Soto, Alfonso Rodríguez, Jesús Cuadras and Ángel de Leónwho were born as a band in November 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, at which time they got together to rehearse and share music in their native Costa Rica, in the aforementioned entity.

Since then, Grupo Risky has achieved great projection locally and has uploaded its own songs and covers to digital music platforms that have been very well received by the public. Two years after its founding, they have official albums and other covers, all of them available digitally and generated without the support of a record label.

Currently, they are looking to broaden their horizons and continue to grow in the public’s taste with songs like ‘Bélico el asunto’, ‘Los Mitotes’, ‘Línea Directa’, ‘La Muchacha del Salado’, among many others.

We recommend you read:

Despite not having a physical album or being signed to any record label, they focus on releasing material on various platforms and social networks, which has allowed their audience to continue to grow and visits on the internet to rise.