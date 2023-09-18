The American casino and hotel group Caesars Entertainment suffered a computer attack in which customer data was stolen but its activities were not interruptedan announcement that comes two days after a similar one from MGM Resorts.

In a statement to the US securities regulator (SEC), Caesars group explains that it identified “suspicious activity” on its network on an unspecified date and that it immediately activated its protocols to contain the attack.

“We have taken steps to ensure that the unauthorized actor deletes the stolen data, although we cannot guarantee the outcome,” he said, without providing further details.

According to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, The group paid half of the $30 million demanded by the hackers.

Contacted by AFP, the company did not immediately respond. However, in his statement He assured that operations with his clients in casinos and in web applications “have not been affected.”

The initial findings of its internal investigation determined that “an unauthorized actor had acquired a copy of, among other information, our loyalty program databaseincluding the driver’s license numbers and/or social security numbers of a significant number of members.”

A thorough investigation is underway to determine the extent of the stolen data and its exact content.The group said, stressing that “there is no indication at this time that passwords, PIN codes, bank account details or card payments have been recovered.”

On Tuesday, MGM Resorts International announced in a brief press release that it had “identified a cybersecurity issue” that affected certain company systems, after which an investigation began.

Casinos can be key targets for hackerssince they collect personal and financial data from clients.

AFP