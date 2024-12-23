Grison is very current. Become one of the most relevant television characters in recent months thanks to his work in The Revoltwhere he acts as David Broncano’s ideal companion, the musician will be cover of the magazine’s January issue Men’s Health.

It will be because he has overcome his challenge which, in the process, has reported a great physical transformation. “I became handsome late,” the magazine headlines. “At 40 years old, the mortgage paid, the children, the wife… Being handsome is of no use to me anymore.uncle. That’s cool when you’re 30, when you’re 20. But at 40… But, well, it’s okay, man. Physical appearance and having a good presence always help,” he says.

“I have not seen myself like this in my life. Just like I am now? “In fucking life!” analyzes the comedian, who is also a comedian. “If I was 20 years old, man, I was there eating chocolate palm trees, playing Pro Evolution…“Now, thanks to him, he has changed his habits and has lost almost 10 kilos of fat, has gained lean muscle and has shrunk to reduce his abdominal perimeter by 8 centimeters.

“I think that I had been under 80 kilos for maybe 15 years.. I started the challenge with 87 and yesterday I weighed myself and I was 77. So I have lost ten kilos with the nonsense. I’m in me peak“, confirms the television.

“This is the beginning. This is the way. The beginning of a new lifestyle of not so much excess and of, well, fuck, of not going back since it has cost me so much,” he says of his physical transformation, achieved with the supervision of fitness expert Aarón Santos and nutritionist clinical and high performance sportsman Roberto Oliver.