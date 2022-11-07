Blablacar trips have left many stories to remember: good, bad and bizarre, like the experience Grison had with a man from Murcia whom he ended up abandoning at a gas station.

The collaborator of La Resistencia confessed the event during his intervention in ‘Martínez and brothers’, a program presented by the humorist Dani Martínez. Grison reaffirmed himself without an iota of remorse by recounting the anecdote, which had already been explained previously on David Broncano’s ‘show’.

Despite the fact that the Beatboxing specialist was already working on the successful program, he decided to make use of this application, which puts drivers in contact with passengers to share a car and thus save costs or travel more cheaply: «That way I got out an extra salary”, he acknowledged on ‘Martínez y Hermanos’ to the disbelief of Silvia Abril, also a guest that night.

Grison reported that, after a performance in Murcia, he picked up his passenger and that he got into the vehicle with a plastic bag, a Coca-Cola and some doritos: «as he gets in he tells me: »Acho, posh, the one with ‘ The resistance'”.

According to the musician, the passenger began to talk excitedly about the program asking him to talk to his partner Brocano. However, the straw that broke the camel’s back was exceeding his confidence and starting to change the station without the driver’s permission: “I don’t like being played on the radio.”

It was then that he decided to stop at a gas station in Albacete pretending to have to fill gas: “I was very nervous. I thought: the bastard doesn’t get off and, on top of that, I have to add gasoline. To the one who entered the bathroom I left there».

«I made sure because it was a gas station where people stopped, it was before Albacete. The Imserso buses stop there a lot, there was an exit, I had a way to get out of there. I left him with options, there was not only a gas station, but also a restaurant », she used as a defense.