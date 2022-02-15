Tim Schafer announced via Twitter that the Nintendo Switch from Grim Fandango will have a physical edition, of which the reservations. It will be curated by iam8bit specialists, who have created an exclusive edition, with various extra contents.

Grim Fandango is a ‘graphic adventure cult of Tim Schafer, developed with Lucasarts but currently of Double Fine (therefore of Microsoft). The physical edition costs $ 34.99 and includes, in addition to the cartridge with the game, a reversible cover of Holly Rothrock. An exclusive cover by Peter Chan. A Golden Train Ticket. The notebook of the Calavera Cafe. In addition, the game will be region free.

Of course for those who haven’t played it, Grim Fandango is a recommended purchase regardless. To book the physical edition, click here.