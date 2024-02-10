'Grey's Anatomy', season 19, premiered on September 6, 2023 on the Starplus platform. On that occasion, the plot continued Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and the committed team of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial as they face momentous decisions in their daily work. Over time, these characters have developed bonds and friendships that transcend the borders of the hospital. It should be noted that this was actress Pompeo's last time as Dr. Grey. However, this new season with an announced premiere date promises not to disappoint fans.

Season 20 of 'Grey's Anatomy' has confirmed the presence of Jessica Capshaw like Dr. Arizona Robbins and also the presence of more guests in these new chapters of the series. Likewise, 'Grey's Anatomy' has a new cast of actors, which would mean a new generation of doctors.

'Grey's Anatomy' season 20 trailer

What will Jessica Capshaw's participation in the series be like?

In the season 14 finale of 'Grey's Anatomy', we last saw Jessica Capshaw in the role of Arizona Robbins, moving to New York to allow her daughter Sofia to be with her grandparents, marking the end of her character in the series. However, during the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, ABC revealed that Capshaw will be one of the guest stars on season 20 of the show and will appear in an episode.

The return of Capshaw as Arizona will be the main point of attention for fans, given that she was written out of 'Grey's Anatomy' in a cast shakeup before season 15, which also affected series regular Sarah Drew (who played April Kepner). ABC has not detailed when she will appear before viewers.

What did Arizona Robbins do on 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Jessica Capshaw He first joined the medical drama in its fifth season to participate in what was originally going to be a three-episode arc. Her tenure was extended for the rest of the season and she eventually became a series regular in Season 6, making Arizona one of the first lesbian characters in leading roles on network television.

Together with Callie Torres, played by Sara Ramirez, Arizona made up the outstanding couple known as 'Calzona'. Upon leaving 'Grey's Anatomy', Capshaw highlighted in a statement that Arizona was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community represented as characters regulars on a television series, leaving a lasting impact on the world.

What other characters will be in the new season?

Alex Landi, Known for his role as orthopedic surgeon Nico Kim since season 15, will also make a return to 'Grey's Anatomy' as a guest star. In addition, Natalie Morales as Freddy Miyares They will make their debut in 'Grey's Anatomy'. Morales will take on the role of Mónica Beltrán, a pediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have distinguished her as one of the best in her specialty. On the other hand, Miyares will be part of the recurring cast as Dorian, an intelligent, warm and pleasant patient who is involved in a serious accident and fights for his future.

When does 'Grey's Anatomy' season 20 premiere?

'Grey's Anatomy', season 20, will premiere on Thursday, March 14 on the ABC channel and will also be available on Disney Plus. This new season shows us new romances between the characters, but also new cases in which we will see doctors and health specialists in action.

Season 20 of 'Grey's Anatomy'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

