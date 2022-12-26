The Colombian women Greissy Ortega gained notoriety in our country when she was involved in the end of the relationship between her sister Milena Zárate and the comedian Edwin Sierra. However, in recent years she started a family and tried to find an opportunity to emerge in our country. By not reaching her objective, it was known that she traveled to the USA in search of reuniting her family, since her husband lives in that country, with the aim of finding better job offers.

As is known, the young Colombian has been married to Ítalo Villaseca for eight years and as a result of their love they have three children. Her husband traveled to the North American country to provide a better future for her children and was followed six months ago by Milena Zárate’s sister, who managed to enter illegally after crossing the Mexican border.

Upon arrival, she stayed in a shelter with her little ones while she regularized her immigration status. According to her narration, in said establishment she slept on a mattress on the ground and received small portions of food such as a sandwich and soft drink.

Greissy Ortega migrated to the United States to reunite her entire family. Photo: composition LR/ATV/Instagram/Greissy Ortega

What does Greissy Ortega do in the US?

Currently, Greissy Ortega lives in New Jersey in an apartment with the necessary comforts to live with her family. Likewise, she said that when she arrived on American soil, one of her first jobs was as an entertainer at an event for Latinos.

“My first event with the best makeup artist and wardrobe consultant. I always look beautiful and in good hands with the best ”,“ Ready for the show ”, were some of the stories that she uploaded to her social networks, showing her emotion for the opportunity that was given to her on that occasion.

However, with the passing of the months, she said that both she and her husband carry out various activities to raise their young children.

“My husband has a job, I clean houses on weekends, the pay is not bad, but it is sacrificed. With Italo sometimes we get discouraged, but we have to keep going until they tell us ‘just up to here’ and, who knows, go back”, recounted the sister of Milena.

Also, in dialogue with “Magaly TV: The Firm” She said that her husband works as a construction assistant and she, in addition to cleaning homes, works at night as a waitress.