After March 31, the green pass could be eliminated. This was stated by Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, guest of ‘Radio Anch’io’ on Rai Radio 1. “Fortunately, the data of the pandemic tell us that we are in a positive phase, but the virus is still there and we must make a last effort to bring the country out of this situation and the introduction of the vaccination obligation for over 50s goes in this direction “, he said. And on the possibility that the Green pass will be eliminated after March 31, or with the end of the state of emergency, he added: “I think it is a possible scenario, we must complete the administration of the third doses but with this pace by March we could have finished and in this way it will be possible to open a scenario with fewer restrictive measures “.

“About 1.2 million people over 50 have not yet been vaccinated, of which 500 thousand are workers”.