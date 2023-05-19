In Belgium they are experimenting with green flashing lights. The meaning? Aside!

We all learn it as a child. If a police car, ambulance or fire engine with blue flashing lights and siren approaches, you step aside. But in Belgium they now want you to do the same if a car with a green flashing light is approaching. Only then it is not mandatory. Huh, how about that?

Courtesy lights

For the idea it has Belgian Traffic Institute Vias shopped in Canada. It has existed there for a long time. The idea is that the green lights are used by volunteer firefighters on their way to the barracks. After all, in the case of an urgent call, they first have to go to the barracks.

Those green lights should then ensure that everyone courteously moves aside and the firefighter or woman is quickly at the barracks to transfer to the fire engine with blue flashing lights and sirens.

Pilot project

At the moment it is still a pilot project. It will take about eight months and, at the request of the Belgian Ministry of Mobility and Transport, Vias will check whether the green flashing lights have an effect on the arrival times of the voluntary fire brigade.

The trial period runs in four zones near our southern neighbours. In Belgian Luxembourg, Walloon Brabant, Kempen and the province of East Flanders. In the first four months they drive without the green lamps and in the second four lamps with. And then see if it works.

Green flashing light in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands we also have green flashing lights. In fact, every Dutch police car can do that in principle. So that has nothing to do with the fire department with us. That green light also means something else and may only be used when the vehicle is stationary.

In that vehicle you will find the most highly involved manager of the emergency service involved. In short, the highest ome on site has a green light above his head.

We have also experimented with green flashing lights while driving during surveillance. At the time in 2016, the idea was that the green lights made people feel safe and would reduce burglaries and street robberies. Small detail was that it turned out that this is not legally allowed in the Netherlands. So a short experiment.

This article Green flashing light in Belgium? Aside! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Green #flashing #light #Belgium