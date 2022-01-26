The day after the killing spree at the University of Heidelberg, in which two people died and three were injured, the shock was deep. Many people express their condolences.
Heidelberg – The news of the killing spree at the University of Heidelberg shook not only the Baden-Württemberg region, but also the whole of Germany. The 18-year-old perpetrator was a student at the university himself. On the Internet, sympathy is great.
BW24* shows the reactions from the network to the killing spree at the University of Heidelberg.
The perpetrator slightly injured three people with his firearm, he shot a woman in the head – she later succumbed to her injuries. In the end, the 18-year-old shot himself. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.
#Great #sympathy #killing #spree #University #Heidelberg
Leave a Reply