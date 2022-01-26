Home page world

From: Nadja Pohr

After the killing spree at the University of Heidelberg, the sympathy of the population is great. © Pr-Video/R.Priebe/dpa

The day after the killing spree at the University of Heidelberg, in which two people died and three were injured, the shock was deep. Many people express their condolences.

Heidelberg – The news of the killing spree at the University of Heidelberg shook not only the Baden-Württemberg region, but also the whole of Germany. The 18-year-old perpetrator was a student at the university himself. On the Internet, sympathy is great.



The perpetrator slightly injured three people with his firearm, he shot a woman in the head – she later succumbed to her injuries. In the end, the 18-year-old shot himself.