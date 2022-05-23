This season of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, which has just ended with Lyon as champions, not only brought a new game format but also laid the foundations for new records in terms of audience both in stadiums and in the media and social networks .
The quarter-final match between Barça and Real Madrid was witnessed by 91,553 spectators, a UEFA and FIFA record, at the Camp Nou, and that incredible figure was surpassed when 91,648 saw the azulgranas beat Wolfsburg by 5 -1 in the first leg of the semifinals at their stadium. The match broke records worldwide, in football between clubs. In total, no less than 179,734 fans attended the four semi-final matches.
Official UEFA Women’s Champions League operator DAZN and its YouTube channel recorded 6 million views over the course of the semi-finals. This brings the figure for the season to 55.9 million streams and views across the two DAZN platforms.
There were 1.3 million video views across all platforms for the @UWCL account, as well as a 114% increase in impressions compared to the same stage of the competition last year. Meanwhile, Paris’s Jordyn Huitema starred in the first Women’s Champions League Instagram Live, and there was also a soccer ball giveaway on Instagram Reels to celebrate Wendie Renard’s 100th birthday.
