In a statement, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry accused the Rapid Support Forces of “attacking the headquarters of the Qatari embassy in Khartoum, tampering with its contents, vandalizing furniture, and stealing belongings, computers, and cars, without regard to international norms and laws concerned with the sanctity and protection of diplomats, headquarters and property of diplomatic missions.”

For its part, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack on its embassy in Khartoum, stressing at the same time that “the embassy staff was previously evacuated and none of the diplomats or embassy staff were subjected to any harm.”

The ministry renewed Qatar’s call to stop the fighting in Sudan immediately, to exercise maximum restraint, to resort to the voice of reason, to give priority to the public interest, and to spare civilians the consequences of the fighting.

Emirati condemnation

For its part, the UAE strongly condemned the storming and vandalism of the Qatari embassy in Khartoum, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings according to the norms and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts that aim to destabilize security and stability and contradict moral and human values ​​and principles.

The ministry stressed the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a cease-fire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and moving forward in the transitional phase to reach the desired political and security stability in Sudan.

Kuwaiti condemnation

The State of Kuwait also condemned the raid in a statement, stressing its categorical rejection of all forms of violence and vandalism and the continuation of these hostilities targeting the headquarters of diplomatic missions accredited to Sudan, which is a flagrant violation of the rules of international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.