He was returning home Graziella Genoese, when suddenly her car collided with another and the collision gave her no escape. There 60-year-old woman died on the streetto a few meters from his home, while traveling along the Pontina, near Sabaudia. The accident took place at kilometer 88+800.

Graziella Genovesi was returning from work in her car. The agents of Policewho immediately intervened on the spot together with the firefighters and the 118 health workers, are still trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

The woman was driving his Fiat Idea and was traveling alone in the direction of Terracina. She was turning left to go home when she collided with an Audi Q8 driven by a 49-year-old man going in the same direction.

L’ impact between the two cars it was so violent that there was, unfortunately, nothing for her to do. Immediately i medical rescuers of 118 they reached the scene of the accident, but were unable to do anything for her.

The police officers who intervened, together with the 118 doctors and the firefighters, closed the stretch of road to traffic, to allow all the necessary findings to be made. So as to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

The 49-year-old man driving the other vehicle received help: the doctors accompanied him to the Santa Maria Goretti hospital in Latina for some checks.