A new study addresses the possibility that Closed Time Curves exist, which would make it possible for a time traveler to visit their past





In an article that recently appeared in ‘Classical and Quantum Gravity’, Physicist Lorenzo Gavassino of Vanderbilt University in Tennessee claims to have solved the famous ‘grandfather paradox’, one of the best-known logical barriers against the idea of ​​travel…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only