Aguascalienes.- big south, composed of Iñaki (Phobia, Moderato), Chá (Phobia Moderato), Eloim (Moderato) and Sofi Mayen (singer and composer from Zacatecas) was presented on the Main Stage of the Carranza Cultural Corridorwithin the framework of the San Marcos Fair 2022.

The group formed in 2016 sang songs from his two albums full of nostalgiainspired by traditional Mexican music: mariachi, boleros and norteñas seasoned with synthesizers, programming and electric guitars.

Its melodies, the majority composed by Sofi, are worked on, arranged and produced by the group that makes up Gran Sur. During their presentation they had a favorable response from the public present.

