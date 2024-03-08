The second qualifying of the year shows the signs of what, from initial indications, are starting to have the smell of evidence. Not sure that Red Bull is fast and Verstappen monstrouson that one it's not that there was much need to prove the concept, but in general, on a track front limitedsome key characteristics of the 2024 projects are starting to emerge.

The RB20 follows in the efficiency footsteps of its predecessor, albeit with less “disproportion”

The first obvious parameter is the aerodynamic efficiency of Adrian Newey's design. By efficiency we mean efficiency in the strict sense, i.e. the relationship between load generated and relative resistance to progress, and this year too the single-seater of the Milton Keynes team shows similar results to the more loaded cars when cornering, and equivalent in terms of speed peaks to those that are more aerodynamically unloaded. The “disproportion” with which this happens has changed, i.e. you can notice a more direct relationship between load and resistance if you make a comparison with the competition, especially compared to the RB19 which was completely out of scale in this respect. On a track like that of Jeddah, where the load is needed, but also the acceleration speed, this aspect obviously makes a macroscopic difference. Once again, anyway, we cannot fail to underline the performance of Verstappen, who has lived in a standard of perfection since time immemorial and he doesn't seem willing to stop. A monstrous lap by him, with the new track record at the first attempt in Q3, which immediately extinguished any aspiration of taking home pole for the competition.

Ferrari full but still weak from the rear

Leclerc also had a great lap, which gave him yet another start on the front row, 3 tenths behind Verstappen, but still ahead of Perez and the rest of the group. The SF-24 confirmed that it is a good car but the Monegasque lacked something in key moments to be able to try to attack first position. Looking at the data it becomes quite clear what happened.

The Ferrari's rear axle appears a little too weak in all tests. Leclerc records excellent data in braking, when it is the front end of the car that loads, where he prevails in practically every braking over both Verstappen and Alonso, excellent fourth place. But it is when the load is dynamically transferred back to the rear for the traction phases or in some corner exits that the SF-24 number 16 struggles compared to the Red Bull. If we look at the track map with the indication of the areas in which each rider is strongest, we notice that the diagram is red in all the braking, insertion and start sections (a sign of a really strong front), but it does not indicate Ferrari has never been better in terms of traction and corner exit. From this it follows that even in important extensions the SF-24 number 16 “starts late” and therefore there is a significant gap in performance in extension. From the gap graph we note that most of the gap between Verstappen and Leclerc arises on the straights, and grows in a practically linear manner, coinciding with a delay in acceleration rather than an excess of resistance to advancement. This shows that Ferrari actually has a fairly efficient single-seater at its disposal, but that it cannot make full use of it if it cannot properly put all the horsepower to the ground, or if it has to try to manage excessive oversteer in the fast corners of the first sector. Overall the car has incredibly improved in all areas, including a strong and precise front this year, but the changes made, especially probably with the new rear suspension still need to be understood to be used properly.

The load left for the car balance?

Seeing these data we cannot help but think of the choices made by the Maranello team not to unload the car via a new rear wing and this could be a necessity to maintain the correct balance and not lighten too much an already tending to be “dancing” rear end. It must be underlined again, however, that the differences in maximum speed compared to the Red Bull in all the accelerations are still very limited, meaning that in any case the aerodynamic efficiency itself is of a good level, but lacks grip in starting traction. Of course, we must underline that the work carried out by the Maranello team in winter remains remarkable: the challenge to Red Bull starts from an extremely unequal situation, and at the moment only Ferrari seems capable of somehow containing the gap, currently abysmal for the others, starting with Mercedes and McLaren. Even Bearman's excellent debut, a few thousandths behind Hamilton and Q3 thrown into the fray and on such a difficult track confirm a stable and sincere SF-24, which allows the drivers to push and therefore in general still with good fundamentals.

Aston in reverse compared to Ferrari. Race to be discovered, but Red Bull favourites

Instead, an excellent Fernando Alonso unexpectedly found fourth place, with results diametrically opposed to Ferrari. In fact, the Stroll team's car appears to be very high-performance in all traction phases, and this guarantees Alonso to resist chronometrically on the straights even with a fairly high aerodynamic load. In general, the sensations are that for the race Ferrari will be able to confirm itself as second force, with a car that will probably find a better balance at pace than that seen in qualifying. Red Bull remains the heavy favorite for at least first place and perhaps the double, while Alonso will have to try to confirm himself despite an Aston Martin which in the simulations showed not too encouraging results in terms of race pace. Mercedes, on the other hand, did very poorly, very aerodynamically unloaded but still 8 tenths away from the top with both drivers. The impression is that the W15 has a really narrow operating window and that Brackley needs a lot of work to unlock the car's real potential. However, the race promises to be interesting, also for the simple reason that the Jeddah track presents numerous opportunities for red flags and safety cars which can upset the standings and give the opportunity to do very well (or very badly) even to the team's opponents. Red Bull and Verstappen.