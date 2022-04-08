Double Ducati in the second free practice session in Austin, Texas with Johann Zarco in front of Jack Miller. Third position for Fabio Quartararo, the reigning world champion precedes Enea Bastianini and Alex Rins.

Marc Marquez on his return he is sixth, ahead of the best Aprilia which today is that of Maverick Vinales. Joan Mir, Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin close the list of drivers already qualified for Q2 at the moment.

Aleix Espargarò, winner in Argentina, is the first outside the top ten enclosed in 813 thousandths. Brad Binder, thirteenth, is the best KTM driver. Sixteenth Andrea Dovizioso, behind Luca Marini (14th) and in front of Fabio Di Giannantonio (18th), Marco Bezzecchi (19th) and Franco Morbidelli (21st).

MotoGP | GP Americas 2022, PL2 results